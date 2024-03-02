BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Down 44.3% in February

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the January 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BRTR stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.47.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2006 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

