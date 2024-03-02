Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.63.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OWL stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 824.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 94,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 121,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 1,435,837 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 113,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 89,390 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.