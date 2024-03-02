bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

BLUE stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $171.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

