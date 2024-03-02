bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.72.
BLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
BLUE stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $171.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.68.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
