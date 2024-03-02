BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Korro Bio Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $71.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $53,648,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,185,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $13,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $12,988,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $12,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

