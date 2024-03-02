BMO Capital Markets Lowers International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target to $29.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of IMXI opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in International Money Express by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89,670 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

