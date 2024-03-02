BMO Capital Markets Raises Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $35.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PPC stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
