BMO Capital Markets Trims American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Price to $228.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $228.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMT. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.00.

AMT stock opened at $201.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,034,000 after buying an additional 196,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,549,366,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,227,000 after buying an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

