Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Down 61.3% in February

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of BREZ stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $12.24.
Institutional Trading of Breeze Holdings Acquisition
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BREZ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 175.6% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,569 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.
