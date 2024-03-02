Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Price Performance

Shares of BNRG opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. Brenmiller Energy has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 966,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 6.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

