Brian J. Cali Buys 1,250 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) Chairman Brian J. Cali acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,694.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

FDBC stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $279.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.