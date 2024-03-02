BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. BrightSpring Health Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.