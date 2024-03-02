Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Brink’s stock opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Brink’s by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brink’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Brink’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
