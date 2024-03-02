Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Brink’s stock opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Brink’s by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brink’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Brink’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

