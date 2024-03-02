Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

