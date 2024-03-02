Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $54,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,932 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BMY opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

