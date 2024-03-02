Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.1 %

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

NYSE:BNL opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 139.03%.

Insider Activity at Broadstone Net Lease

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Stories

