Brokerages Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT at $20.67

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

CRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 4.3 %

CRDO stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $39,544.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $39,544.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,744,310 shares of company stock worth $55,600,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,921,000 after purchasing an additional 161,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after buying an additional 1,299,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after buying an additional 2,381,087 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

