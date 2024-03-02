Brokerages Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Price Target at GBX 2,443.75

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,212.50 ($28.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,512 ($31.86) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Derwent London

Derwent London Price Performance

Derwent London Increases Dividend

DLN stock opened at GBX 2,004 ($25.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.09. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 1,766 ($22.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,624 ($33.28). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,112.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,031.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.50. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently -1,586.35%.

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.