Brokerages Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Price Target at GBX 2,443.75

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,212.50 ($28.06).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,512 ($31.86) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Derwent London Price Performance
Derwent London Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.50. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently -1,586.35%.
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
