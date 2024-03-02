Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) PT at $21.00

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KRP stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.74%.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,280,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 24.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 490,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 30.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

