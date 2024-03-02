Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $195.74

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.74 and last traded at $195.27, with a volume of 103236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,288,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

