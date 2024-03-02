BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Insider Alison Quinn Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP – Get Free Report) insider Alison Quinn bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.45 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,750.00 ($33,823.53).

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47.

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998 (see prospectus), BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

