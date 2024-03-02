CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $374.21

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $374.21 and last traded at $373.20, with a volume of 3380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $372.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.33.

CACI International Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.79.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

