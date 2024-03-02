Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $92,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $315.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.30 and a twelve month high of $315.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.46 and its 200-day moving average is $261.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

