Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157,117 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $36,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,889,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,889,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $315.24 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.30 and a 12-month high of $315.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

