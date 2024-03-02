Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,499 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Caesars Entertainment worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,144,000 after acquiring an additional 77,595 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.2% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,908,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.9% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 373,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 36,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

