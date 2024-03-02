Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 132,695 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,695 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,007,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,892,000 after purchasing an additional 482,133 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $333,657,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $3,274,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,036 shares in the company, valued at $77,931,853.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,648,101 shares of company stock worth $593,310,589 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.15 and a 200-day moving average of $150.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

