Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 854,117 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 854,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,340,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Vistra by 323.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at $3,703,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 3,796.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,518 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at $4,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $54.49 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

