Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.27% of Watsco worth $40,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $69,643,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 1,635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after buying an additional 240,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Watsco by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after buying an additional 163,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $50,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $394.54 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $284.05 and a one year high of $433.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.48 and its 200 day moving average is $383.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

