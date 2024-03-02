Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $19.45 Million Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 59.43% of Kellanova worth $19,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kellanova by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after buying an additional 196,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200,870 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $4,339,684.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,464,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,477,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,770,248 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

