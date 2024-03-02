Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $21.50 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,304 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HON opened at $198.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

