Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $21.88 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 183.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,221 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,431,000 after buying an additional 180,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,230,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,966,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $508,684,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $293.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.60 and its 200-day moving average is $391.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.64 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.