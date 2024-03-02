Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $23.19 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $79.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.