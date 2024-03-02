Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $38.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,250 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $38,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS opened at $387.94 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $396.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

