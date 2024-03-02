Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $576.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $549.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

