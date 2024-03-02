Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 283.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,262 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.14% of Incyte worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Incyte Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.