Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.61% of BRP worth $35,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,543,000 after acquiring an additional 440,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth $28,986,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $19,626,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

