Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $30.03 Million Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 277,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,032,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.19% of Bunge Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Bunge Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,737,000 after buying an additional 76,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bunge Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,231,000 after buying an additional 98,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,543,000 after buying an additional 104,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bunge Global by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after buying an additional 659,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BG opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

