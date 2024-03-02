Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,313 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $32,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $260.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

