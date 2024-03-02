California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,844 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559,865 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $26,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 126.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 883,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 153,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.