California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,071,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $27,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,037,000 after buying an additional 3,182,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,188,000 after buying an additional 3,176,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $36.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

