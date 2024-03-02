California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 949,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $30,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

