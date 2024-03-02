California State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.51 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Atmos Energy worth $26,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $112.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

