California State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.24 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,743 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Entergy worth $28,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 108.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $34,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

