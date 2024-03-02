California State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.91 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $28,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 110,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.64.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $266.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.03 and a 200 day moving average of $234.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

