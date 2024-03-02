California State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.63 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Baxter International worth $29,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.