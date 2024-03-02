California State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.53 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Fair Isaac worth $33,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,295.26 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $650.00 and a one year high of $1,336.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,234.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,052.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

