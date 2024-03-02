California State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.22 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $34,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,146 shares of company stock valued at $20,867,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $208.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.01. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.75%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.