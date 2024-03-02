California State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.89 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,147 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $34,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.2 %

CAH stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $114.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

