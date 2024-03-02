California State Teachers Retirement System Has $35.02 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Dollar Tree worth $35,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.87 and a 200-day moving average of $125.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

