California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Markel Group worth $27,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,492.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,442.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,445.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

