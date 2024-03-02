California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,074 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of M&T Bank worth $33,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.3% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.6% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 122,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 279.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 426,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 314,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,920,591. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average of $129.28. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $153.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

